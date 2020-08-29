Wright, Elizabeth Patricia
Elizabeth Patricia Wright passed away peacefully at her home in East Hartford on March 23, 2020. She is survived by her partner of many years, David Mulroy; her mother Carol Wright; her brothers David, Charles and Christopher and his wife Michele. Along with nieces; Madison and Julia Wright; nephews; Kyle Wright and Daniel Pysz and a close friend Tracey Rinaldi.
Elizabeth was the only daughter of the late James Wright and Carol Wright, born in Peru on March 17, 1965. She grew up in many foreign countries including Peru, Puerto Rico, Libya and nine years in Norway. She graduated high school in Norway and returned to the US to attend the University of Colorado and finished her Bachelor degree at the University of Bridgeport.
Elizabeth was musically gifted and played the piano, chello and flute. She loved all kinds of music. While in Norway, she participated in school sports and became an accomplished figure skater. Most of all she was a true and loyal friend. She will be surely missed.
Her family will have a private memorial and burial service. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com