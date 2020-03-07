|
|
Ardito, Elizabeth R.
Elizabeth "Betty" Rutledge Ardito, 82, of FL and formerly of East Haven, passed away on March 3, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, FL. For 61 years, she was the wife of the late John P. Ardito, Sr. She was born in New Haven on September 10, 1937 to the late Drew and Helen White Rutledge. Betty was a Registered Nurse at Yale New Haven Hospital where she worked for 37 years, ending her career in the O.R. and finally retiring to Spanish Lakes in Port St. Lucie, Florida. She was a proud member of the Wilbur Cross, Class of '55, (only missing one reunion), then went on to the University of Bridgeport to earn her nursing degree. Betty was also very active in her community. Member and Past President for the East Haven Women's Club, Charter member of the Face-Off Club, gave much of her time to E.H. Youth Football and its' Cheerleaders, was a den leader for all levels of both the Boy and Girl Scouts of America, member and a Past President for the Red Hats in both CT and FL. She loved to travel all around the world, filling up two passports from her adventures. She and John were proud members of the Philly Fanatics, going to countless games in both Philadelphia and Clearwater, FL. She was an organizer of both parties and trips and loved being with people, playing cards, golf, bocce, shuffle board and just about any social activity that was available to her.
She is survived by a son John (Patricia) Ardito of East Haven, a daughter, Joyce Ardito Crisci of New Haven, her "other son" Robert Doheny of Lynn Haven, FL, a sister Margie Curello of MA and three grandchildren, John 'Jay" and Michael Ardito and Melissa Crisci, as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband she was pre-deceased by a brother Jack Rutledge.
Funeral will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708, Tuesday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in the parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 prior to the mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Betty's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2020