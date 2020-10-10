1/1
Elizabeth R. Pollard
1931 - 2020
Pollard, Elizabeth R.
Elizabeth R. Pollard "Nana", 89, departed this life to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born in Arvonia, VA on February 3, 1931 to the late Clarence and Virginia Randolph. She married the late William Kenneth Pollard Sr. on March 27, 1948. They moved to New Haven in the 1950s, and a member of The New Trinity Temple COGIC, under the leadership of the late Bishop Charles Henry Brewer Jr. Elizabeth leaves to cherish her memory with three children, Roy Pollard Sr. of Bridgeport, CT, Diane Pollard, New Haven CT, and Cynthia (Ray) Pollard-Frazier of Beaufort, SC; two siblings, Maury (Ernestine) Randolph of Jacksonville, FL, and Josephine Randolph-Jackson of Charlottesville, VA.
A walk-thru visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at The New Trinity Temple C.O.G.I.C., 285 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. A celebration of life will be private. Interment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. Service by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Pollard family, please visit
www.hkhfuneralservices.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The New Trinity Temple C.O.G.I.C
Funeral services provided by
Howard K Hill Funeral Services
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
