Elizabeth (Betty) Reynolds
Reynolds, Elizabeth (Betty)
On May 20, 2020 Elizabeth (Betty) Reynolds passed away at age 98. She was born and raised in New Haven, the youngest of ten children. She was predeceased by brothers: Vincent, Joseph, Walter, Russ, Edmund and sisters Peggy Dunn, Anna and Mary Reynolds, Veronica Guy. Also nephews Sherin and Jay Reynolds. Betty is survived by Russ Reynolds, Nancy Moulaison, Barbara and Janice Reynolds. Betty was a longtime hairdresser and resident of North Haven. A burial service was held at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements. The family sends love and thanks to the staff of Hamden Health Care. www.siskbrothers.com



Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
