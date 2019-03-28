Lewis, Elizabeth (Betty) Teresa

Elizabeth (Betty) Teresa Lewis, 77, born in New Haven to the late Daniel Santos, Sr. and Teresa Fernandes Santos, was received into the arms of Jesus on March 17, 2019.

She married her husband of 47 years, the late David I. Lewis, Sr. and they lived in Long Island, NY for many years.

The family relocated to CT in 1984. Dave and Betty moved to Charlotte in 2006 and she became an active member of Central Church.

Betty is survived by maternal children, Michelle Bravo (Jesus), Torrance, CA, Michael Lewis (Anastasia), Lilburn, GA, Jason Lewis, Los Angeles, CA; six of Dave's children, whom she loved, David I. Lewis, Jr., NY, NY, Dale Lewis, Philadelphia, PA, Marta Lewis and Darryl Lewis, New Haven, Rodney Lewis, Long Island, NY and Arlene Lewis, New Haven; grand and great-grandchildren; siblings, Rose Santos, New Haven, Daniel Santos (Margie), Hamden, Mary Santos, Lithonia, GA, Teresa Jones, W. Haven, Gloria Goode, Turnersville, NJ and Joan Kelley, Charlotte, NC, nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by sisters, Frances Jackson, Claudia Silva, New Haven; brother, Michael Santos, Wallingford; Dave's son, Sherwood Lewis of NY.

A celebration of Betty's life will be Friday, March 29th, Central Church, Charlotte.

Donations can be made to Am. Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Ste. 300 - Rockville, MD 20852. (Include: In memory of Elizabeth T. Lewis/notify Michelle Bravo, 2436 E. 4th St., #547, Long Beach, CA 90814) Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 28, 2019