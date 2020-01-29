|
|
Bove, Elizabeth Theresa
On January 29, 2020 Elizabeth T. Bove, 89, of Branford, passed away peacefully at St. Raphael's Hospital. She was born in New Haven May 29, 1930, daughter of the late Emilio Richard Bove and Theresa Gargiuio Bove. She was predeceased by her two older sisters, Anne Madelyn DeMarseilles and Marie Laura Bove. Elizabeth graduated from Commercial High School in New Haven in 1948. After graduating she worked at Scrantons, Paramount Pictures and finished her working career at Southern New England Telephone Company (SNET) all in New Haven, CT. During her career at SNET she was a Systems Conversion Manager and developed many long, happy and wonderful friendships .She was also a member of Beta Signa Phi Sorority for many years where she met many of her dear friends. Elizabeth's curiosities for all things was unlimited and it made her a very interesting person to be with and talk to. She had a style and grace that was the signature of her generation. She loved her family and all people in general which was felt by all when they were in her presence. She was charming, witty and exceedingly elegant. Elizabeth is survived by her niece Cynthia DeMarseilles Brooks (Alan), nephew Edward Richard DeMarseilles (Pamela) and niece Lisa Mary Maloney (Thomas). She is also survived by her grandniece Jenna DeMarseilles Addison, grandnephew Michael DeMarseilles and great-grandniece Elizabeth Anne Addison, and great-grandnephew Eli Edward Addison.The family wishes to thank Dr Steven Jacoby, Dr David Eilbott and Nurse Gail Gagnon for all their medical expertise and kindness.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Saturday from 9 a.m to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:15 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, East Haven. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020