Vaicekauskas, Elizabeth

Elizabeth "Betty" Joan Vaicekauskas, 90, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Albert Vaicekauskas, passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2019. She was born on November 2, 1928 in Scranton, PA to the late Joseph and Mary (Dougela) Lennick.

Elizabeth was a member of the Milford Police Wives Auxiliary and a member of the Milford Senior Center. She was also an avid crafter; her creations, such as quilts and raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, have been sold and loved by many people across the country. She will be greatly missed.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Susan, Nancy, Albert, Jr., and Paul Vaicekauskas; her grand-cats, Nicholas and Tiffany; her sisters, Constance Weisel and Beatrice Monopoli; her sister-in-law, Bernadette (Amos) Julian; and many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was predeceased by seven of her siblings. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Janet Falcon and Inajah Robinson for their excellent care and compassion shown to the entire family.

A Graveside Service will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 26, 2019