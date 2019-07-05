Todd, Elizabeth Weyer

Elizabeth Weyer Todd, of Beacon Falls, passed away June 30, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of the late Dr. Richard Burton Todd. Born in Brooklyn, NY July 15, 1931, the daughter of the late Eric and Florence Jacob Weyer. Elizabeth was the owner of Birchwood Boarding and Grooming Kennel in Beacon Falls for over 30 years. She later was the owner and broker of Town and Country Realty in Waterbury for many years. Elizabeth was known by many names: Mom, Nana, Dobbie, Liz, and Bettie. She is survived by her loving daughter, Attorney Erica Todd-Trotta and her "work daughter" and close friend, Maryann Pascarelli. Aunt to Kathleen Mitchell, Ann Shippy, Joan Sternberger, Jessica, Edward, and Vincent Weyer, Shanon Gut, and Nicole Indimine; stepmother to Richard (Maureen) Todd and Ronald Todd and their children Moly Franz, and Patrick, Danielle, and Lauren Todd. She was "Dobbie" to the Segnatelli and Taylor families; "Nana" to Elizabeth and Scott Gordon; godmother to Bonnie Norton Maciejko, Joan Sternberger, and Blisse Moro. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildrens' pets, Roxy, Caesar, Asti, Twinkie, and Baby. Predeceased by brothers, Vincent, Raymond, and Arthur Weyer and her son-in-law, Attorney Joseph F. Trotta.

Visiting hours will be held in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven Tuesday evening from 4:00-7:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church Wednesday morning at 10:00. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Elizabeth's name may be made to the Orange Healthcare Center, 225 Boston Post Rd., Orange, CT 06477. Share a memory and sign Elizabeth's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 7, 2019