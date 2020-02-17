|
Bowling, Elizabeth Yedynak
Elizabeth Yedynak Bowling, 80, passed away February 10, 2020 in CT Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Alfred T. Bowling. Beloved mother of Mary (Bill) Messina, Toney (Kim) Brown, Laurie (Scott) Chmielewski, Lisa (Archie) Griffith and Heather (Michael) Archambault. Stepmother of Robin (Brian) Hall, Pamela (Marco) Colonna and the late Gregory Bowling. Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Martin Yedynak. Loving sister of Mary Ann Poleshek, Patricia and Vincent Yedynak and the late Rosemarie, Joseph, John and Michael Yedynak. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call FRIDAY from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven and are asked to go directly to the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church on Saturday morning for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Sign Elizabeth's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020