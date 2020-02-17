New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Bowling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Yedynak Bowling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Yedynak Bowling Obituary
Bowling, Elizabeth Yedynak
Elizabeth Yedynak Bowling, 80, passed away February 10, 2020 in CT Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Alfred T. Bowling. Beloved mother of Mary (Bill) Messina, Toney (Kim) Brown, Laurie (Scott) Chmielewski, Lisa (Archie) Griffith and Heather (Michael) Archambault. Stepmother of Robin (Brian) Hall, Pamela (Marco) Colonna and the late Gregory Bowling. Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Martin Yedynak. Loving sister of Mary Ann Poleshek, Patricia and Vincent Yedynak and the late Rosemarie, Joseph, John and Michael Yedynak. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call FRIDAY from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven and are asked to go directly to the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church on Saturday morning for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Sign Elizabeth's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porto Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -