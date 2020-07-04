Barrows, Ella F.
Ella F. Barrows, 101, passed away on July 2, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. She has been a resident of Ansonia, CT for the past 28 years and Rhode Island prior. She was predeceased by her husband, Earl Barrows, and her parents and siblings. She is survived by her three children Robert Barrows, Earl Barrows (Joyce), and Nancy Valentine (William Zwack), three grandchildren Diane Sweet (Kenneth), Judith Johnson (Glen), and Victoria Valentine DeDominic (Daniel), and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was loved by all who knew her and shared her passion for music, crocheting, gardening, and the ocean with friends and family. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, July 9th, 9AM to 10AM at Christ Episcopal Church, 56 South Cliff Street, Ansonia, CT. A memorial service will follow at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Valentine Fund c/o Valley Community Foundation, 253-A Elizabeth Street, Derby, CT 06418 or online at www.valleyfoundation.org
