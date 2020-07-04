1/1
Ella F. Barrows
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barrows, Ella F.
Ella F. Barrows, 101, passed away on July 2, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. She has been a resident of Ansonia, CT for the past 28 years and Rhode Island prior. She was predeceased by her husband, Earl Barrows, and her parents and siblings. She is survived by her three children Robert Barrows, Earl Barrows (Joyce), and Nancy Valentine (William Zwack), three grandchildren Diane Sweet (Kenneth), Judith Johnson (Glen), and Victoria Valentine DeDominic (Daniel), and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was loved by all who knew her and shared her passion for music, crocheting, gardening, and the ocean with friends and family. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, July 9th, 9AM to 10AM at Christ Episcopal Church, 56 South Cliff Street, Ansonia, CT. A memorial service will follow at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Valentine Fund c/o Valley Community Foundation, 253-A Elizabeth Street, Derby, CT 06418 or online at www.valleyfoundation.org. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia, has been privileged with the arrangements. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-King Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved