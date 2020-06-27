Ciafardoni, Ellen A.
Ellen A. Ciafardoni, age 79, of West Haven, beloved wife of Thomas Ciarfardoni, passed away peacefully at Connecticut Hospice in Branford on Friday, June 26, 2020 with her family by her side. Ellen was born in New Haven, CT on July 2, 1940 to the late James E. and Ann K (Tyrczyk) Slattery.
Ellen graduated from West Haven High School, and worked for the Spectrum Company for many years before her retirement in 2007. An avid scrap booker, Ellen made her memory books for several members of the family. She was very creative and excelled at art projects.
Ellen will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved her family fiercely and there is nothing she would not do for them. She was a "mom's mom" and she will be dearly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
Besides her husband Thomas, she is survived by her daughter, Melody Malone, one brother, Robert Slattery, a grandson, David A. Joslin Jr., a great-granddaughter, Chloe Joslin and many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Sherri Lynn Joslin, and a son, Mark Malone.
Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven, CT on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, 871 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 27, 2020.