Ellen Ahern Lunn
1953 - 2020
Lunn, Ellen Ahern
Ellen Bernadette (Ahern) Lunn, of Hamden, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 66. She was the beloved wife of Robert A. Lunn. Born in New Haven October 5, 1953, she was the daughter of Thomas B. Ahern of New Haven and the late Jean (Ward) Ahern. She grew up in Branford, and after graduating high school as valedictorian in 1971, she attended Simmons College in Boston and later earned a Bachelor's degree from Albertus Magnus College. She was employed by the City of New Haven as an Administrative Assistant, and also worked for Taylor & Francis Publishing and Interfaith Volunteers, both in Hamden. Ellen enjoyed day trips to Litchfield County with her husband Bob, whom she was married to for 19 years. Ellen was a kind, gentle soul who loved to talk on the telephone for hours and always kept in touch with family and friends through personal cards and letters.
Besides her husband and her father, she is survived by her sisters, Eileen Ahern of Camden, ME, Jean Ahern of New Britain, Monica Ahern of San Diego, CA, Christine Ahern of Obernburg, NY, and Mary Ahern (Robert Flynn) of Ooltewah, TN, and brother, Thomas Ahern of New Haven. She also leaves behind nephews Dylan Flynn and Evan Landon, and niece Clara Landon. Her family would like to thank the Avantus Renal Therapy of North Haven staff for all their compassionate care.
Her family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, August 26 from 5-8 p.m. in BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A prayer service will be held in the funeral home at 6 p.m. Contributions in Ellen's memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, www.kidney.org. To send condolences to Ellen's family, please see obituary at:
www.beecherandbennett.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
AUG
26
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
