Ellen B. Coppola, formerly of North Haven passed away April 7, 2020 in Whispering Pines Nursing Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis R. "Poppy" Coppola. Born in New Haven on September 13, 1940 daughter of the late Albert and Winifred Nuzzo Buzzard, Ellen worked for Winchester Repeating Arms after graduating from high school. She was later a bookkeeper for Ann Taylor for many years. She is the proud mother of Lou Coppola Jr. and his wife Carla Ann, Dave "DW" Coppola and his wife Sandra Maria Brooks and Matthew Coppola. Sister of the late James "Sonny" Buzzard. Grandmother of Janine Marie, Daniella Jean, Dominique Genevieve, Demery Joyce, David William, Matthew, Jeremy, Kelsey, and Lexy Coppola, and Carla and Courtney Brooks. Great-grandmother of Cameron and Elliana Coppola.
Private funeral services will be held at this time. A Memorial Mass and celebrations of Ellen's life will be planned for a later date. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Ellen's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020