|
|
Carpentier, Ellen
Ellen Marchese Carpentier, 92 of North Haven died peacefully at her home on Monday, December 16, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Carmen J. Carpentier. Ellen was born in West Haven on October 4, 1927, a daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Marchese and had resided in North Haven for the past fifty six years. She was a salesperson for the former Miss Elmo's Bridal Shoppe of New Haven for several years and went on to work as a bank teller for the former New Haven Savings Bank in New Haven and later at their Mt. Carmel section of Hamden location for many years, retiring in 1989. In addition to her husband, Ellen is survived by two daughters, Joanne (Michael) Callinan of Killingworth and Jean (Keith) Grogan of West Haven, one sister, Marian Giovanelli of Clinton, six grandchildren, Kristin (Thomas) Carl, Amy (Richard) Brauchler, Elizabeth (Shawn) Daigle, Kimberly (Alfredo) Milera, Brian (Lauren) Grogan, and Michael Callinan and his companion Sarah Miller, and eight great-grandchildren, Ema and Riley Brauchler, Brianna and Addison Carl, Charlotte and Madeleine Milera and Giuliana and Natalia Grogan. She was predeceased by her brother, John Marchese. Ellen's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, December 19th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. Her funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 11:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Ave., North Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or
Ellen's family wishes to extend their most sincere gratitude to their wife and mom's aid Elizabeth for all the loving care bestowed upon Ellen.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 18, 2019