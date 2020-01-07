|
Coughlin, Ellen
Ellen Nesselt Coughlin, 74, of North Haven formerly of Wingdale, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 43 years to the late James D. Coughlin. Ellen was born in Manhattan on November 13, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Doherty Coughlin. She had worked in Human Resources at Westchester Modular Homes for many years. Ellen was a C.C.D. teacher, enjoyed doing ceramics and was very active with her children's activities in her earlier years. She would always rather give than receive, was so generous to so many, her family was her everything, especially her grandchildren who she loved unconditionally. Mother of James (Theresa) Coughlin, Brian (Angela) Coughlin and Mary-Beth (Jeff) Price. Grandmother of Sean, Joshua, Charlie, Bianca, Catie, Emerson and Madison. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Daniel Nesselt.
The visiting hours will be Thursday, Jan. 9th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at The Havens Family North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 10th at 1:00 p.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 170 Bradhurst Avenue, Hawthorne, NY. Interment will immediately follow the mass in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 8, 2020