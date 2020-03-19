New Haven Register Obituaries
Ellen Wurfl
Ellen F. (Scalise) Wurfl Obituary
Wurfl, Ellen F. (Scalise)
Ellen, 93, was born in Winsted, CT, daughter of Gabriel and Marie Scalise. She graduated Gilbert High School in 1944. She worked as a Radio Operator for TWA for 25+ years. Later, as a Real Estate agent and broker.
Ellen was preceded in death by husbands, Rosario Larivee and Robert Wurfl, and infant daughter, Baby Girl Larivee. She is survived by daughter, Bobbi Jones (Tony), step-daughter, Barbara Tassey (David), step-son, Tom Wurfl (Helen). Grandsons, Dan Moore (Jill), Colton Jones, and Dean Tassey. Great-grandson, Josh Moore. Sister, Rita Spino (Jim), and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Love Land Center, Venice FL; Sarasota County Special Olympics; or P.E.O. Chapter DU, Venice FL.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 22, 2020
