Lavigne, Ellen Louise Wood
Ellen Louise Wood Lavigne, 89, of Guilford, CT passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020, after a 6-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Ellen was born in South Portland, ME, the daughter of George and Ruth (Alley) Wood. She followed in the footsteps of her father, learning the trumpet and playing in the Deering High School Band. She was always very musically oriented, playing the piano for friends and family. Ellen graduated from Bay Path Junior College in 1950 with an Associate of Science Degree and married Robert J. Lavigne, Jr. in 1952. A few years later, the couple moved to Laramie, Wyoming, where Bob could pursue his PhD in Entomology at the University of Wyoming, (later becoming a professor). While in Laramie, Ellen raised her three children, sold Sarah Coventry Jewelry, became a ski instructor, and won several bowling trophies. She also earned 15 credits toward her Bachelors degree at the University of Wyoming and qualified for the degree of "Exemplar of Beta Sigma Phi," (displaying the highest level of love and service).
After divorcing in 1967, Ellen moved to CT with her three children and found great support from her brother, Wendall and his family. She worked for the Aetna from 1968 – 1983, working her way from Claims Auditor, to Sr. Statistical Analyst, to Supervisor of Statistical Reporting. Ellen changed careers in 1984 and became a realtor with Deming & Luscomb in Farmington, CT. Upon retirement, Ellen moved to Abingdon, VA and later to Jonesborough, TN. In 2013 at age 83, she moved back to Guilford, CT to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, she leaves behind her daughter, Michelle Lavigne (Tim Biety) of Guilford, CT and Denver, CO; her son, Jay Lavigne (Paula) of Abingdon, VA; and her son, Todd Lavigne of Glastonbury, CT. She also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Kymberly Lavigne Hinkley (Matt Hinkley), Colin Lavigne (Helen), Troy Lavigne, and Holly Lavigne as well as a great-granddaughter, Madeline Hinkley. Ellen was predeceased by both of her brothers, Frank E. Wood (FL) and Wendell S. Wood (Newington, CT).
The family would like to thank the staff in the Memory Care unit at the Village at South Farms in Middletown, CT and the staff at Gladeview Health Care Center in Old Saybrook, CT for their unending kindness and care. While at each facility, Ellen delighted both residents and staff with her "dance moves" and was given the nickname "Dancing Queen." True to form, Ellen was dancing in her chair right up until the end. The family would also like to thank all of the staff, nurses, and volunteers from the Masonicare Hospice of CT, who provided tremendous caring and support during Ellen's last four weeks of life.
A private memorial service for Ellen will be held in Portland, ME where she will be buried next to her parents. Donations in Ellen's name may be made to Masonicare Hospice, 22 Masonic Ave., Wallingford, CT 06492. www.masonicare.org/support-masonicare/donate-now Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home. To share a memory, please visit: www.GuilfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2020