Gabrielle, Ellen M.

Ellen M. Gabrielle passed away peacefully in her home on June 24, 2019. She was born April, 26, 1943 in New Haven, the daughter of the late Margaret and Vincent Burke. Mrs. Gabrielle was the devoted wife of the late Ralph P. Gabrielle. After graduating from St. Mary's High School, she began a distinguished career in banking, becoming vice president of residential lending at the First New Haven Bank. This was just the beginning of her tireless community service. She was the executive director of AIDS Project New Haven (1999 – 2008). She received an Honorary Degree from the Yale Divinity School in 1999 in recognition of her work with the New Haven Mayor's Task Force on AIDS. In 2000, she received the New Haven Pride Center Dorothy Award for making a difference in the LGBT Community. The first AIDS Walk was developed with her guidance in 2005 and remains an annual event to this day. A devoted Catholic, Ellen served both on the board of St Mary's Church of New Haven and Columbus House. As Director of Development at Liberty Community Services, she continued her work for the homeless and underserved. Later, Ellen became a founding member of Liberty's Sunrise Cafe, a free breakfast café serving homeless and food-insecure people with dignity and respect. She is survived by: sisters Jude Burke of Guilford, Mary Burke (Cyrus Tau) of Holliston, MA and the late Margaret M. Scarpa; nephews Bernard (Freda) Scarpa, Jason (Giset) Scarpa, Thomas (Maki) Scarpa and James (Olivia) Scarpa; great-nieces and nephews Nathan, Maggie, Cassie, Alison, Vanessa, Jason Jr. and Leonidas Scarpa. Step-children: Noel (Nancy) Gabrielle, Robin (Thomas) Moore, Gary Gabrielle, Lisa (William) Biagioni and Jill Brogan. Also survived by her grandchildren: Brett Gabrielle, Lauren (Giulio) Cavalli, Melanie (Daniele) Mancuso, Lindsay (Stephen) Fulghum, Geoffrey (Jerrica) Moore, Christina Moore, Nicholas Biagioni, Taylor Biagioni, Timothy Brogan, Natalie Brogan and great-grandchildren: Giuliana Cavalli, Daniele Mancuso, Gabriella Mancuso and Hadley Moore. Our extended family of caregivers have our deep gratitude. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, St. Mary's Parish, 129 Edwards St., New Haven, CT, with a reception at the Gabrielle home immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you honor Ellen's passion for service by sending memorial gifts for Sunrise Café in her name or volunteering there. Check www.libertycs.org for more information. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit

www.keenanfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 28, 2019