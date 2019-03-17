|
|
Marazzi, Ellen
Ellen Paecht Marazzi, 79, beloved wife of Texas Bob Marazzi of West Haven died suddenly on March 14, 2019. Ellen leaves her daughters Robin Marazzi Thomas and Susan Foster & a granddaughter Kaitlin Thomas. Ellen served twice as president of the West Haven Italian American Ladies Auxiliary.
Visitation will take place on WEDNESDAY from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Lawrence Church at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Donations may be made to the West Haven Fire Dept. Historical Library 365 Elm St. West Haven, CT. 06516. To leave an online message for the family, please visit:
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2019