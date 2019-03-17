Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Marazzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Marazzi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ellen Marazzi Obituary
Marazzi, Ellen
Ellen Paecht Marazzi, 79, beloved wife of Texas Bob Marazzi of West Haven died suddenly on March 14, 2019. Ellen leaves her daughters Robin Marazzi Thomas and Susan Foster & a granddaughter Kaitlin Thomas. Ellen served twice as president of the West Haven Italian American Ladies Auxiliary.
Visitation will take place on WEDNESDAY from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Lawrence Church at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Donations may be made to the West Haven Fire Dept. Historical Library 365 Elm St. West Haven, CT. 06516. To leave an online message for the family, please visit:
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.