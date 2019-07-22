New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:15 AM
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Lupi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Marie Lupi


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Marie Lupi Obituary
Lupi, Ellen Marie
Ellen Marie Lupi, 63, of Branford, died July 21, 2019 after a long and courageous fight with Benson Syndrome, a rare form of Alzheimer Disease. Ellen was born in New Haven, Sept. 16, 1955 the daughter of William "Willie" Lupi of Hamden and the late Shirley Papero Lupi and resided in Branford the last 30 years. She was a partner in Lupi Bakery where she was a bookkeeper for 30 years, and enjoyed playing soft ball, skiing, racket ball and golfing. Besides her father, she is survived by a son, Roland Lupi of Vero Beach, FL, siblings, Susan Lupi of Quincey, MA and William Lupi of Hamden, aunts Teresa and Lorraine Lupi, both of Hamden, several cousins and her dog, Dancer. The family would like a special thanks to her loving caregivers, Laurie and Debbie (Betty). Funeral Wednesday at 9:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at St. Rita's Church at 10 o'clock. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park, Hamden, friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to , 2075 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 100, Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Published in The New Haven Register on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now