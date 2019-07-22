Lupi, Ellen Marie

Ellen Marie Lupi, 63, of Branford, died July 21, 2019 after a long and courageous fight with Benson Syndrome, a rare form of Alzheimer Disease. Ellen was born in New Haven, Sept. 16, 1955 the daughter of William "Willie" Lupi of Hamden and the late Shirley Papero Lupi and resided in Branford the last 30 years. She was a partner in Lupi Bakery where she was a bookkeeper for 30 years, and enjoyed playing soft ball, skiing, racket ball and golfing. Besides her father, she is survived by a son, Roland Lupi of Vero Beach, FL, siblings, Susan Lupi of Quincey, MA and William Lupi of Hamden, aunts Teresa and Lorraine Lupi, both of Hamden, several cousins and her dog, Dancer. The family would like a special thanks to her loving caregivers, Laurie and Debbie (Betty). Funeral Wednesday at 9:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at St. Rita's Church at 10 o'clock. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park, Hamden, friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to , 2075 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 100, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Published in The New Haven Register on July 23, 2019