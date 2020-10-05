Mott, Ellen
Ellen Mott of Branford died on Sunday, October 4 at Masonicare of Mystic. She was the wife of Thomas Mott of Branford. She was the mother of Laura Pantani (Dennis) of Branford, Kate Driscoll (fiancé Paul Velleca) of Cheshire, and Thomas Mott (Erin Meunier) of Westerly, RI. She was the sister of George Wilson III (Linda) of Guilford, Marie Haggarty (James) of Malone, NY, and Kathleen Hurd (Mason) of Maryland. She was the grandmother of Jacob, Gabrielle, and Noah Pantani, Daniel and Lauren Driscoll, and Aurora, Wilson, and Holden Meunier Mott. She was predeceased by her brother Johnny Wilson. Ellen was born in New Haven on December 3, 1945, a daughter of George and Helen Harkin Wilson. She was the Administrative Assistant at St. Mary School in Branford for more than 30 years and was inducted into the St. Mary School Knights of the Roundtable in 2001.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish in Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. Please see her online memorial at www.wsclancy.com
.