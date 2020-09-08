Brause, Elliot S.
In New Haven, Elliot S. Brause, 83, died at Yale-New Haven Hospital on Sunday, September 6th. Born in New Haven, May 17, 1937, he was the only child of Harold and Clare Brause. He married Judith Weiner Brause in 1962. Elliot attended Hillhouse High School and graduated from Boston University with a BS in Business Administration in 1959. He worked for Gilchrist Department Store in Boston from 1960-62 and the Northrop Corp. in Government Contract Administration from 1962-1965. He attended Suffolk University Law School for 1 year. Elliot was called back to New Haven to take over the family business of The Quality Grocery and Quality Wine Shop where he was the 3rd generation owner. For over 40 years he proudly owned and operated The Quality Wine Shop on Broadway in New Haven where he worked with his son, David and his corgi, BJ. He served on the Board of B'nai Jacob Synagogue for over 5 years. He was a member of the New Haven Jaycees for 3 years and President of the New Haven Package Stores Association for 2 years. He served on the Board of the New Haven Jewish Home and was devoted to the Board of Camp Laurelwood in Madison, CT where he received Lifetime Emeritus Board status. For 25 years, Elliot conducted Wine101 courses at Yale University. He had conducted over 800 wine tastings and had a lifetime love of wine and the wine industry. He was a featured lecturer aboard the Queen Mary 2. He was the beloved Father of David Brause (Elizabeth Coppage) of Guilford and Lisa Brause (Myles Standish III) of Los Angeles, CA. He was the extremely proud Pop Pop of Joshua Harold Brause. He was blessed with a loving family and a wonderful group of loyal, honest, generous, and kind friends who made his life joyful and fulfilling.
Funeral Services will take place on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the B'nail Jacob Memorial Park, Wintergreen Avenue, New Haven. There will be no receiving by the family and guests are asked to be there by 10:45 a.m. or alternately view a live streaming of the service at http://www.Shurefuneralhome.com
>services>Elliot Brause. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Elliot and Judy Brause Fund at Cong B'nai Jacob or to Camp Laurelwood, Summer Hill Road, Madison, CT 06443.