Stone, Elliot
Elliot Stone, who lived in the New Haven area for more than 60 years, died on Saturday in Boca Raton, Florida. He was 89.
Born in Brooklyn, on February 23, 1931, to Louis and Ida Stone, Elliot moved to the New Haven area on Dec 7, 1941, the day Pearl Harbor was bombed.
Elliot was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany during the early 1950's, where he served during The Marshall Plan period of European reconstruction.
A talented artist, he attended The Rhode Island School of Design (RISD)on the G.I. Bill, where he majored in industrial design. He then went into his family real estate business and started Stone Construction with his late older brother Phil.
Although not a licensed architect, he applied his design skills by working closely with engineers on his building projects, reviewing and commenting on blueprints for his houses almost every night.
Elliot grew up as a loyal fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Knicks. He played basketball at the JCC of New Haven, but perhaps his greatest athletic success came on the ping pong table against his three children.
Tall, handsome and witty, his deepest source of joy was family: being married to Paula Mae Alderman, his children Ira (and Sandra Stone), Michael (and Melissa) Stone and Randi (and Peter Farnsworth), and his grandchildren: Sydney Stone, Victoria and Madeline Stone and Jonathan and Jacqueline Farnsworth. He is also survived by his deceased sister Ethel Aaron's daughters, his beloved nieces, Adrienne Rulnick and Joanne Ellison.
He passed away just days after his 60th wedding anniversary with his love, Paula, in Boca Raton, FL, where he and Paula lived part time for over 20 years.
Fitting with his character and down to earth disposition, Elliot had long ago directed his family to have a PRIVATE graveside burial and no shiva. He leaves us as he lived - true to himself.
Donations can be made to the JCC of Greater New Haven or The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit, www.shurefuneralhome.com
.