|
|
Perlswig, M.D., Ellis A.
Ellis A. Perlswig, M.D., 96, of Hamden, CT, a child psychiatrist, passed away on August 23, 2019. He was born March 10, 1923, in Philadelphia, PA, the third son of Simon (Pereltzveig) Perlsweig and Anna (Shoap) Perlsweig. He graduated from The University of Pennsylvania in 1944, and The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 1948. In 1952, after completing training in psychiatry at The Menninger Clinic, which was then in Topeka, KS, he served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was stationed in Japan for two years.
He then moved to New Haven, CT for a fellowship at the Child Study Center at Yale University School of Medicine, beginning an affiliation that would last five decades. During this time, he was Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Yale, had a private practice in Hamden, CT, and consulted for the Superior Court Juvenile Matters in New Haven.
In the 1960s, he was a member of The Medical Committee for Human Rights, the medical arm of the Civil Rights Movement. The New Haven chapter of The American Psychiatric Association helped recruit physicians to join and support the demonstrations in the South as a medical presence. The Medical Committee formed following the murder of three young men in Philadelphia, MS in June 1964, Michael Schwerner, James Chaney, and Andrew Goodman. The Ben Shahn trilogy of their portraits hung in the hallway of Dr. Perlswig's home.
In 1983, he was a founding member of AIDS Project New Haven, now called APNH, which began as a volunteer organization that provided compassionate holistic care to people infected with HIV and educated the public about HIV/AIDS. On the 25th anniversary of the organization, in 2008, he was honored for his AIDS activism.
He was a gourmet cook who hosted fabulous dinner parties, music and art lover, voracious reader, political activist, eloquent storyteller, and world traveler who especially enjoyed vacationing with friends and relatives in London, Paris, and on the Riviera.
He is survived by his spouse, Robert Iaciofano, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, grand and great-grand, and many friends. He was predeceased by his brothers, Bernard "Bunny" (Doris) and Maxwell "Max" (Goldanna) Perlsweig.
Don't hold the tears, but remember the joy.
In honor of Ellis Perlswig's service to his community and country, please donate to .
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 27, 2019