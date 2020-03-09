|
In Loving Memory of Ellsworth L. Joseph I cannot believe a year has gone by since you left to be with our Lord on March 9, 2019. Time is such a precious thing that we often take for granted. I thank God that the time we had together we used to the fullest. Loving and missing you each day, but I get comfort in knowing we still have our connection in heart, mind and spirit. The memories I have of you are a gift that you gave me that will last forever. Happy Birthday Ellsworth on March 7, 2020. Your Loving Wife, Shirley
Published in New Haven Register on Mar. 9, 2020