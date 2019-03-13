New Haven Register Obituaries
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellsworth L. Joseph Obituary
Joseph, Ellsworth L.
Ellsworth L. Joseph, 88, of Hamden, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago to the late Albert and Millicent Wiltshire Joseph on March 7, 1931. He retired after 25 years of service as a bus driver with CT Transit. Ellsworth leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife, Shirley Joseph; and a host of children, grandchildren, family and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Friday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. To leave a message of comfort for the Joseph family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2019
