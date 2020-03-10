|
|
Guttenberg, Elma T.
Elma T. Guttenberg passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital at the age of 83.
Elma was survived by her son, Neal Eric Guttenberg of Branford, daughter Lisa Guttenberg Weiss and her husband David L. Weiss of Guilford and granddaughters Mikaela and Allison Weiss, as well as many friends and family members. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Irving Guttenberg, MD.
Elma was born on February 16, 1937 in New Haven, CT to Nathan and Mae Tevelitz. She graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1954 and earned a Bachelor's degree in Nursing from the University of Connecticut in 1958. She married the love of her life, Irving Guttenberg of Rochester, NY one week after graduating from college. After moving to both Rochester, NY and Maine, they had their children Neal and Lisa. They later moved back to CT and lived in Meriden for more than 50 years.
Elma was an accomplished artist who crafted Nantucket Lightship baskets and enjoyed painting and exhibiting her work. She was a passionate shopper and bargain hunter who loved yard sales and collecting dolls, but loved nothing more than her children and granddaughters. She was an active member of Hadassah and supported several synagogues, in New Haven, CT, Madison, CT and Nantucket, MA, as well as a founding member of Temple Beth David, in Cheshire, CT. A heartfelt thanks to the nurses at Yale New Haven Neuro ICU.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday morning March 12th at 11:00 a.m. at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven, with Interment Services to follow at Beth El Keser Israel Memorial Park, Warner St., Hamden. She will be genuinely missed by everyone who knew her. A Period of Mourning will be held at her home in Branford, Thursday following the services, Friday, 2 p.m.-5 p.m., Saturday evening from 7 p.m. on, and Sunday afternoon 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Elma's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to Hadassah of Greater Hartford, c/o Faith Helene, 43 Carlyle Road, West Hartford, CT 06117, Gallery 53 in Meriden, or a . To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 11, 2020