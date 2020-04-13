|
Mester, Eloise R.
On Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 Eloise R. Mester passed away at her home in Clinton with family by her side. Eloise was a longtime resident of Clinton and Guilford. She was born in New Haven, CT, on December 29th 1941, the daughter of the late Stephen and Eloise Woodford Roberts.
Eloise is survived by her three daughters. Tammy Jane Smith (Steve) of New Bern, NC, Cherie Dione Gagne (Todd) of Branford, CT, and Laura Lee Hicks of Clinton, CT, her grandchildren Jonathon Herold, and Ashley and Jason Hicks, as well as three great-grandchildren, Brother Stephen Roberts of Guilford, Raymond (Gunner) Roberts of Florida and sister Marguerite Potter of Guilford. She was predeceased by three brothers, Warren, Frank, and Robin Roberts. And by her ex husband Paul Mester.
She loved to spend time with family and friends, especially her girls, grandchildren and her friends at the Strong House. She had the kind of warmness that just made people smile. She brought joy to the hearts of many. She will be greatly missed by all!
Due to the current situation with the pandemic, funeral arrangements are being suspended until sometime in the future when we can gather together with family and friends and reminisce about Eloise. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 15, 2020