North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Pilgrim Congregational Church,
65 East Grand Avenue
New Haven, CT
Committal
Following Services
Memoriam Cemetery
Wallingford, CT
More Obituaries for Elsa Bower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsa Bower


1928 - 2020
Elsa Bower Obituary
BOWER, ELSA
Elsa Steinle Bower, 91, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Merritt P. Bower. Elsa was born in New Haven on July 16, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Alfred and Frieda Kaiser Steinle. She had worked as an administrative assistant for Yale Law School Alumni Fund for many years. Elsa was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Harugari Singing Society Inc. in West Haven for many years. She was the type that always stayed busy and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, painting and music and was the oldest living member of the Pilgrim Congregational Church. Elsa's greatest joy was spending time with her family whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Kathleen (Roger) Singer and Lynn Shavell. Grandmother of Michael, Louis and Caitlin Shavell. Great-grandmother of Xavier Shavell, Aurora Natale, Parker Shavell, Logan Shavell and Eli Brunetto. Also survived by many living cousins in the U.S. and Germany. Predeceased by her brother Robert Steinle and son-in-law Louis Shavell.
The visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Pilgrim Congregational Church, 65 East Grand Avenue, New Haven on Friday morning at 10:30 to attend a funeral service and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following at the In Memoriam Cemetery, Wallingford.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2020
