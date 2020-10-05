1/1
Elsa Davi
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Davi, Elsa
Elsa Iniguez Davi 89, of East Haven beloved wife of the late Guerino Davi passed away on September 30, 2020 in CT. Hospice with her family by her side. Loving mother of Laura (Eugene) Quillia of East Haven and Guerino (Susan) Davi III of Wake Forest, NC. Grandmother of Kimberly (Ryan) Hargis, Janica (Jonathan) DePino, Davi Quillia, Guerino (Crystal) Davi IV and Eugene (Jennifer) Quillia. Great grandmother of Cadence and Dorian Hargis, Amelia and Claire Davi and Auriel Quillia. Elsa is predeceased by several sisters and brothers all who passed away in Argentina. Elsa was born in Argentina on April 1, 1931 daughter of the late Juan and Genovena Vellalba Iniguez. Prior to her retirement Elsa was a clerk for the Bigelow Tea Company.
Relatives and friends are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church SATURDAY afternoon October 10, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. Interment will be private. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven. Sign Elsa's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved