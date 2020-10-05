Davi, ElsaElsa Iniguez Davi 89, of East Haven beloved wife of the late Guerino Davi passed away on September 30, 2020 in CT. Hospice with her family by her side. Loving mother of Laura (Eugene) Quillia of East Haven and Guerino (Susan) Davi III of Wake Forest, NC. Grandmother of Kimberly (Ryan) Hargis, Janica (Jonathan) DePino, Davi Quillia, Guerino (Crystal) Davi IV and Eugene (Jennifer) Quillia. Great grandmother of Cadence and Dorian Hargis, Amelia and Claire Davi and Auriel Quillia. Elsa is predeceased by several sisters and brothers all who passed away in Argentina. Elsa was born in Argentina on April 1, 1931 daughter of the late Juan and Genovena Vellalba Iniguez. Prior to her retirement Elsa was a clerk for the Bigelow Tea Company.Relatives and friends are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church SATURDAY afternoon October 10, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. Interment will be private. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven. Sign Elsa's guest book online at