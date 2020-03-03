New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Parish at St. Augustine Church
30 Caputo Road
North Branford, CT
View Map
Resources
1925 - 2020
Elsa R. Curcio Obituary
Curcio, Elsa R.
Elsa Romano Curcio of Branford died Sunday evening March 1, 2020 at the Hospital of St. Raphael Campus, YNHH, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore Curcio. Elsa was born in Ponza, Italy November 27, 1925, daughter of the late Salvatore and Anna Balzano Romano. She was completely devoted to her family, including her sons, Pompeo Vincenzo (Sylvia) Curcio of East Haven, Antonio (Lina) Curcio of Branford, and Aniello (Antoinette) Curcio of North Branford; her brother Silverio Romano and sister Maria Avellino, both of Michigan; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Silverio Curcio and grandsons Salvatore and Giuseppe Curcio.
Visiting hours are Thursday evening from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 10:00 in St. Ambrose Parish at St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Road, North Branford. Entombment in All Saints Mausoleum, North Haven following Mass. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 4, 2020
