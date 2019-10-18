|
Meehan, Elsie
Elsie Ratzloff Meehan, 101, of Meriden, passed away very, very peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Apple Rehab Coccomo Center, Meriden. She was the beloved wife of the late James Thomas Meehan. Elsie was born in Bridgeport on August 13, 1918 and was the daughter of the late Gustav and An-na Bohm Ratzloff. She had worked as an Administrative Assistant for Nationwide Insurance for over thirty years until her retirement in 1992. Elsie lived a very full life filled with all that comes with having many grandchildren and great-grandchildren…she was always there for everyone. She was known as Mom, Shoo-Shoo and Aunt Elsie to many who were touched by her warmth, charm and smile. She captured the positive aspect of every challenge through-out her life always believing in her faith and that something good was right around the corner. Because of her personality she was loved by all that knew her and was never without a friend! She was a parishioner of St. Barnabas Church, a member of the Cheshire Senior Center. Mother of Richard (Joyce) Meehan, Maureen (Ralph) Severino, Jr., James S. Meehan and Robert (Lori) Meehan. Also survived by fourteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a sister Florence Ferrell, a brother Alford Ratzloff and a special cousin Frederick Raztloff.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conduct-ed at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in All Saints Ceme-tery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Apple Rehab Cocomo Center, 33 Cone Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2019