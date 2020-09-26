Blackshear, Elsie Singfield
Elsie Singfield Blackshear went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She grew up with the understanding that her birthday was August 4, 1922 making her now 98 years old. As a result of genealogical research, her original birth certificate was located and the date thereon was May 4, 1921, making her now 99 years old. Born in Savannah, GA, she was educated in the Savannah public school system and graduated from Beach High School. On December 25, 1940 she married Frank Blackshear and they were blessed with seven children. In 1985, she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the College of Staten Island. Over the years, she worked from time to time as a nurse's aide, a visiting nurse, and teaching literacy and multiculturalism to elementary school children. In 2011, she moved to New Haven, CT. Throughout her time in New Haven, she was a faithful member of Dixwell Avenue Congregational UCC where she served on the Church's Missionary Board. She is survived by her children, Frank, Jr. (Tina), Elsie Chapman, Dwight, Carmen Shortt, George (Larraine), and Nannearl; deceased son's widow, Patsy Baker Blackshear; 11 loving grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Frank, Sr.; and son, Leonard.
A walk-thru visitation will take place Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Dixwell Ave., Congregational UCC, 217 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Live streaming of the celebration of life will begin at 11:30 a.m. at www.nextlevellivestream.com
. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org/donate
. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Blackshear family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com