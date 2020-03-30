Home

Elton Lewis McClain, 85 of 139 Grandview Ave., Hamden, CT died on March 26, 2020 at St Raphael's Hospital. Survivors include his children: Elton L. McClain Durham, NC, Freida R. McClain Atlanta, GA, Botonya Y. Harris Oaklyn, NJ, Stephanie McClain Hamden, CT, Donnell McClain New Haven, CT, Salvatore A. McClain Hamden, CT, Simone Darby New Haven, CT, Troy Marshall New Haven, CT, Dena Draughn Hamden, CT, Lamont McClain New Haven, CT, Isiah Iglesias New Haven, CT and Kim and Karen Young New Haven, CT. He leaves behind thirty grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Plummer McClain, mother Hersey Judd McClain; his brothers: Plummer, Ollie, Oscar, Jessie, Kenneth, Ernest and his sisters: Ruby, Elberta and Cassie.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2020
