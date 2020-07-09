Roberts, Elton
Elton L. Roberts, age 90, of North Branford, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was the husband of the late Beverlee Bahnsen Roberts, to whom he was married for 63 years. Elton was born in Cheshire, CT on October 22, 1929 to the late Edmund Roberts and Ethel Cooke Roberts.
Elton attended school in Cheshire and attended the Meriden Trade School. He served in the US Army National Guard from 1949-1952 during the Korean War, being stationed in Germany for one year. He was a member of the DAV. Elton retired from the US Postal Service in 1987 after 30 years and was a member of NARFE. He was also a member of the Old Stone Church, serving on many boards and committees and sang in the choir.
Elton is survived by his children, Janyce (David) Cattaruzza of North Branford, Laurie (Robert) Slubowski of Branford, and Bruce (Kathleen) Roberts of Aledo, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Bruce Roberts, Jr., Rachael Swinhoe, Robert Slubowski, Jr., Daniel Slubowski, Brittany Cattaruzza, and Michael Cattaruzza, and 13 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Arthur, Raymond and John Roberts and Ethel Wilber. He was predeceased by his brothers Robert, Edmund and Frank.
The family would like to thank Kelly Chittenden of the Guilford VNA for the exceptional care she provided for Elton. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Keenan Funeral Home, North Branford is entrusted with his arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Elton's name can be made to the North Branford Volunteer Fire Department, 1531 Foxon Rd., North Branford, CT 06471, or the VNA Community Healthcare, 753 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT 06437. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
.