Bethke, Elvera L.

Elvera L. Bethke, 100, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was the wife of the late Raymond Bethke. Elvera was born in Northford on January 2, 1919 and was the daughter of the late Guiseppe and Luigia Aierasca Bianca. She was the owner and operator of the former Leah Rae Beauty Salon. Elvera enjoyed trips to the casino, fishing, boating, gardening and playing in her weekly card games with her card club. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family whom she loved unconditionally. Grandmother of Benjamin (Christine) Ambrose, Steve Ambrose, Alicia (Eric) Tucker and Jessica Bethke(Jay Stearns). Great-grandmother of Lillie and Levi Ambrose, Thiago Tucker and Jexton Stearns. She is predeceased by her daughter Leah Ambrose and her son Raymond Bethke.

The visiting hours will be Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home at 11:00. Interment will follow in the All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019