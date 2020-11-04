DiCrosia, Elvira
Elvira DiCrosta, age 88, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice of Branford. Born on March 24, 1932 in Cerreto Sannita, Provinca di Benevento, Italy, the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Maria Grazie (DiPalma) Capuano. Beloved mother of Anthony (Karen) DiCrosta of Clinton, and predeceased son Giuseppe "Joey" DiCrosta. She is also survived by two grandchildren Stefan DiCrosta of Providence, RI, and Halle DiCrosta of Clinton. Loving sister of Michele Capuano of Italy. She is also survived by numerous beloved nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by two brothers Graziano Capuano and Francesco Capuano, and one sister Maria Grazie (Capuano) Franco.
Family and friends are asked to go directly to Church, for a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ The Bread of Life Parish "Blessed Sacrament Church", 321 Circular Avenue Hamden on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Beaverdale Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Connecticut Hospice.