Elzbieta Chustecka

Chustecka, Elzbieta
Elzbieta K. Michalowska Chustecka, 80, of New Haven died August 28, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 58 years to Franciszek Chustecki. Elzbieta was born in Warsaw, Poland on January 18, 1940 a daughter of the late Mieczyslaw and Genowefa Mazurkiewich Michalowski. She was the director of Polish Theater in Warsaw, Poland for many years and a director at ZASP in Poland before retiring. Cherished mother of Dr. Margaret Chustecka and loving grandmother of Caroline Chustecki. Elzbieta was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the LUPINSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 821 State Street, New Haven. Burial will be in Brodno Cemetery in Warsaw, Poland. Masks and social distancing are required. Sign the guestbook online for Mrs. Chustecka at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com