New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Resources
More Obituaries for Emelia Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emelia Lyons


1917 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emelia Lyons Obituary
Lyons, Emelia
Emelia DiGioia Lyons, 102, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Montowese Health & Rehab Center. She was the wife of the late Clifford Lyons, Sr. Emelia was born in New Haven on October 19, 1917 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Maria Logioco DiGioia. Emelia enjoyed doing picturesque jigsaw puzzles. Mother of Clifford Lyons, Jr. (Rosemary) and Step- mother of the late Lorraine Patti (Joseph). Sister of Jeannette DiGioia, Viola Murray, and Orlando DiGioia (Betty). Also survived by five grandchildren, Christopher, David, Dawne, Gail and Roxanne and seven great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a grandchild Cindi.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Montowese Health & Rehab Center, 163 Quinnipiac Avenue, North Haven, CT 06473. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -