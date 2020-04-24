|
Lyons, Emelia
Emelia DiGioia Lyons, 102, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Montowese Health & Rehab Center. She was the wife of the late Clifford Lyons, Sr. Emelia was born in New Haven on October 19, 1917 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Maria Logioco DiGioia. Emelia enjoyed doing picturesque jigsaw puzzles. Mother of Clifford Lyons, Jr. (Rosemary) and Step- mother of the late Lorraine Patti (Joseph). Sister of Jeannette DiGioia, Viola Murray, and Orlando DiGioia (Betty). Also survived by five grandchildren, Christopher, David, Dawne, Gail and Roxanne and seven great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a grandchild Cindi.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Montowese Health & Rehab Center, 163 Quinnipiac Avenue, North Haven, CT 06473. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020