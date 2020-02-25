New Haven Register Obituaries
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Middletown Ave.
North Haven, CT
1937 - 2020
Emilio Mauro Obituary
Mauro, Emilio
Emilio Mauro, 82, passed away peacefully in New Haven on February 22, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Janet Natrillo Mauro. Born in New Haven June 14, 1937 he was a son of the late Liberato and Marta Guadagno Mauro. Mr. Mauro was a materials manager for Amtrak until his retirement and was an Army veteran. He was proud to be a member of the North Branford Fire Department. He is survived by daughters Maria Olovson, Regina Mauro, and a son Joseph Mauro; grandchildren Nicholas, Gianna, Joseph, and Selena and brothers Dominic and Liberato Mauro. He was predeceased by a brother Frank Mauro and a sister Rose Civitello.
Friends and family may call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven Thursday from 5-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Therese Church Middletown Ave., North Haven Friday at 10:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
