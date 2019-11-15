|
|
Parente, Emilio
Emilio Parente, 74, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital with more than 40 loving family members by his side. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to Maria Giovanna Frasca Parente. Emilio was born in Cerreto Sannita, province of Benevento, Italy on October 22, 1945 and was the son of the late Ciro and Maria Fiorito Parente. He had worked as a spot welder at the former Stone Safety for many years and subsequently at the former U.S. Surgical. Emilio enjoyed soccer – coaching youth soccer teams and always rooting for his favorite team, Napoli. He loved collections of all kinds and his gardens were the envy of all. His siblings were his very best friends and he spent time with them daily. Whether on trips to the casino, buying scratch tickets, or shopping, Emilio had fun negotiating and arguing, but was one of the most generous people to walk this earth. He had a special bond with his nieces and nephews, who continue to tell stories of their fun-loving zio. As an immigrant to this country, he worked hard to give his children a wonderful life and they are forever thankful. His greatest joys were his grandchildren, whom he cherished and loved unconditionally. Father of Ciro (Heather) Parente of Durham, Fabio N. (Luisa) Parente of East Hampton, and Maria E. (Nikolaos) Parente Lefkimiatis of North Haven. Grandfather of Emilio, Clinton, Abriana, Olivia, Niko and Alessio. Brother of Nina (Edoardo) Scala of Palermo, Italy, Lorenzo (Kathy) Parente of Cheshire, Luciano (Eleonora) Parente of Farmington, Lucia (Antonio) Biondi of North Haven, Giulia (Domenico) Buontempo of North Haven, and the late Grazia (Michele) Bello, Filomena (Rodolfo) Fraschilla and Antonio Parente. Brother-in-law of Vicky Parente of Torrington and Maria Teresa Frasca and Emanuele (Giovanna) Frasca of Italy. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 Monday morning. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Road, North Haven at 10:00. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation, CDG CARE, PO Box 38832, Colorado Springs, CO 80937-8832. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 16, 2019