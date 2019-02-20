Ciampini, Emily

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Emily T. Ciampini, age 93, of West Haven, on February 15, 2019, who has now joined her loving husband, the late Chester Ciampini after sixty years of marriage. She was born in New Britain, the daughter of the late Philip and Amiela Nowak.

Emily will always be remembered for her unforgettable smile at work and with all her family and friends. She was very athletic during her life with bowling and bocce. She belonged to the Italian American Club and Woman's Club who always wanted her on their bocce team even at 90 years old. She was the best player. Chester and Emily enjoyed life to the fullest with many trips to the casinos, cruises, Florida, Europe and Hawaii vacations. She even traveled to Vegas for her 90th birthday with her family.

Emily is survived by her loving son John (Joan) Ciampini and daughter Terry (Sal) Vitelli, grandchildren; David, Laura, Philip (Nicole) Ciampini, Scott (Ashleigh) and Gregory Vitelli, greatgrandchildren; Hayden, Greta, David "Kipp," Ava, Benjamin, Emi, Peyton, Parker, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Chester, Emily is predeceased by her brothers, John Spiwak and Felix Novak and sisters, Sophie McCarthy, Maryanna Campi, Sophie Lupoli, and Phyllis Chase. Her best friend and sister-in-law Lillian Novak resides at Apple Rehab. The family wishes to thank Seacrest Retirement for the loving support of their staff.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Church on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Saint Lawrence Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005. For online condolences, please visit our website at

www.westhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019