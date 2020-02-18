|
Ferrucci, Emily Cocco
Emily Cocco Ferrucci, 82, of North Haven entered into rest on February 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Ferrucci. Emily leaves her son Jay, 3 grandchildren, who were the lights of her life Nicholas, Alicia and Emily and great-grandson Michael; her siblings Fortunato (Sonny) Cocco, Marylou Davis and Rosalie D'Errico and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, too numerous to list.
Emily retired from SNET after many years of service as a manager. Although her family was always her main focus, she enjoyed gardening and spending time at her lake house.
Visitation will take place on SATURDAY morning from 9:00 to 11 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Barnabas Church at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Wallingford. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 20, 2020