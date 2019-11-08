New Haven Register Obituaries
|
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Corrado, Emily
Emily M. Sorvillo Corrado, 97, of East Haven passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Branford Hills Health Care Center with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late John T. Corrado. Emily was born in New Haven on February 2, 1922 and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Antoinette Pinto Sorvillo. Mother of Peter Corrado (Dawn), Nancy Amato (Orlando) and the late John Corrado. Mother-in-law of Heather Corrado. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Predeceased by her sisters Rachel George, Anna Colavolpe and brothers Nicholas and Frank Sorvillo.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday morning, Nov. 12th from 9:30 to 11:15 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2019
