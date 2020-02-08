New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily Peterson Obituary
Peterson, Emily
Emily Mae "Tommie" Peterson, 91, of Clinton passed away on Jan. 31 at Middlesex Memorial Hospital Hospice after a long illness. She was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, on May 12, 1928, the daughter of the late Ragnar and Laura Orup. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Peterson and her son Eric Peterson. She is survived by her sister Nancy Wiley of Vernon, New Jersey; two sons, Neal Peterson of Clinton and Mark Peterson of Manchester; three daughters, Nancy Dunn (Jerry) of Clinton, Kristin Jones (Jonathan) of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Terri Brockett of Plant City, Florida; two nephews; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Tommie graduated from Upsala College in 1948. While raising six children, she began a long career with Chesebrough-Ponds in 1967, starting as a lab technician and retiring as a senior research chemist at the age of 83. She was a major contributor to the development of the Vaseline, Vaseline Intensive Care, Pond's, and Dermatology Formula brands. A lifelong gardener, she maintained that if her feet were planted in ground, she would grow roots. She also enjoyed the love of her fellow choir members and the Clever Crafters group at The United Methodist Church of Clinton. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at The United Methodist Church of Clinton, 12 Commerce St., Clinton. Family and friends are welcome to a gathering with refreshments downstairs immediately after the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Clinton Rotary Cancer Relief Fund, PO Box 558, Clinton, CT 06413. Funeral services have been entrusted to Carl Swan at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -