Peterson, Emily
Emily Mae "Tommie" Peterson, 91, of Clinton passed away on Jan. 31 at Middlesex Memorial Hospital Hospice after a long illness. She was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, on May 12, 1928, the daughter of the late Ragnar and Laura Orup. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Peterson and her son Eric Peterson. She is survived by her sister Nancy Wiley of Vernon, New Jersey; two sons, Neal Peterson of Clinton and Mark Peterson of Manchester; three daughters, Nancy Dunn (Jerry) of Clinton, Kristin Jones (Jonathan) of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Terri Brockett of Plant City, Florida; two nephews; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Tommie graduated from Upsala College in 1948. While raising six children, she began a long career with Chesebrough-Ponds in 1967, starting as a lab technician and retiring as a senior research chemist at the age of 83. She was a major contributor to the development of the Vaseline, Vaseline Intensive Care, Pond's, and Dermatology Formula brands. A lifelong gardener, she maintained that if her feet were planted in ground, she would grow roots. She also enjoyed the love of her fellow choir members and the Clever Crafters group at The United Methodist Church of Clinton. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at The United Methodist Church of Clinton, 12 Commerce St., Clinton. Family and friends are welcome to a gathering with refreshments downstairs immediately after the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Clinton Rotary Cancer Relief Fund, PO Box 558, Clinton, CT 06413. Funeral services have been entrusted to Carl Swan at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com.
