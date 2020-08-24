Purpora, Emily Rose
Emily Rose Purpora, age 96, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Emily was born in West Haven CT on May 23, 1924, daughter of the late John and Rose Cirasuolo, and was one of 10 siblings. She was the devoted wife of 58 years and predeceased by husband, and the love of her life Maurice F. Purpora. Emily was the mother of two children: Dr. David P. Purpora of Guilford, CT, his wife Alberta, and predeceased by her son Robert J. Purpora formerly of New Milford, CT, and survived by his wife April Purpora of Monmouth Beach, NJ. She had 7 grandchildren who all loved and cared for her dearly: David P. Purpora and his wife Beth of Endicott, NY; Marisa Fyodorov and her husband Andrey of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Richard M. Purpora of Orange, CT, and Robert C. Purpora of New Milford, CT; Amy B. Bellavia of Oceanport, NJ; Matthew S. Purpora and his wife Jacqueline of Cheshire CT. Emily was also pre deceased by her beloved grandson Joshua M. Purpora formerly of New Milford, CT. Emily is survived by eleven great-grandchildren: Freddy Purpora, James Purpora, Isabella Purpora Amelia Purpora, Jack Purpora, Hunter Purpora, Joseph Robert Bellavia , Sophia Bellavia, William Bellavia, Suzanna Fyodorov, and Tatiana Fyodorov. She is also survived by two step-grandchildren John J. Capece Jr., Danielle T. Capece of Guilford, CT, former daughter-in-law Suzanne Flanagan Purpora of Bradenton, FL, and her sister Carol Tartagni of West Haven, CT. Special thanks and love to her goddaughter Lynn Cavallaro, and nieces Joan Pettiti, Judy Williams, and Lori (Longo) Rooney. Emily was a resident of Orange, CT most of her life and a parishioner of the Holy Infant Church. Emily's home was always welcoming, filled with love, and happiness. Her greatest joys were her sons, cherished grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed cheering on the girls UConn basketball team, and the NY Yankees. Cooking was a passion of hers, and we will all miss her special eggplant, prepared in many ways! It was said many times that she should open a restaurant. Emily's love of life, infectious smile, and laughter was shared with everyone she met. Her smile, style, and laughter will live on. These words cannot express how much she was loved, and how much she will be missed. Emily will forever remain in our hearts.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. On Thursday the procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Infant Church at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery, Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Emily Rose Purpora may be directed to Vitascommunityconnection.org
. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:www.westhavenfuneral.com
.