Smaga, Emily
Emily Smaga, 99, of Branford, CT, beloved wife of the late Michael T. Smaga passed away on May 11, 2020 in Branford Hills Health Care Center. Loving mother of Michael Smaga, Jr., Janice Greene (Richard), Thomas Smaga (Jackie) and Kenneth Smaga (Lisa). Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Helen Zawacki. Emily was born in Meriden, CT on November 4, 1920. She loved gardening and boating with her husband and family over their many years together. Emily had a beautiful heart, sense of humor and always brought a smile to those around her.
A memorial to celebrate her wonderful life will be held this summer. Donations may be made to: The Michael Bolton Charities (For Children and Women At Risk), P.O. Box 936, Branford, CT 06405.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
