Leggiero, Emma A.
Emma Anne (Barbieri) Leggiero, 96, longtime resident of Hamden passed away peacefully on February 25 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was born on July 20, 1923 in New Haven to the late Antimo and Alberta (Venditti) Barbieri. As the youngest in her family, she was the little sister to the late Michael, Steven, Frederick, and George, and to Concetta Bartlett. Emma was a 1941 graduate of Hamden High School and worked as a cashier and bakery clerk at Stop & Shop for many years before her retirement. She is remembered by many of her co-workers for her efficiency and her upbeat sense of humor. On July 30, 1949, she married George Leggiero and together they raised their three children in Hamden. They enjoyed 58 years together before his death in 2007. She was a life-time parishioner of St. Ann's Church (Hamden) where she was a member of the St. Rita Rosary Society. Emma was an extraordinary homemaker and a remarkable cook. She not only mastered Italian cuisine but learned how to incorporate master techniques into her food and preparation. She took great pride in her ability to entertain and delight family and friends. She was as skilled with her sewing and crochet. Many of her nieces and nephews received her crocheted bibs as baby gifts. She is survived by two sons, George of Cleveland, OH, Robert of Bethel CT, and granddaughter Jane of Cleveland, OH. She was preceded in death by her daughter Mary-Ellen. Funeral services will be held FRIDAY 10:45 from the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, and at 11:30 in Blessed Sacrament Church(C.B.O.L). Friends may call Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:45. Memorial contributions may be made to Masonicare at www.Masonicare.org
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2020