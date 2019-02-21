New Haven Register Obituaries
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
funeral procession will leave from the funeral home
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
2819 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT
Emma Fasulo Cusano Obituary
Cusano, Emma Fasulo
Emma Fasulo Cusano, 87 of Watertown, formerly of Hamden died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital, Waterbury. She was the beloved wife of the late Antonio Cusano. Emma was born in Ruviano, Prov. of Caserta, Italy on February 18, 1932, a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Rosa D'Angelo Fasulo. She had resided in Hamden for thirty two years before moving to Watertown in 1991. Emma is survived by a daughter, Agatha (Claudio) Nave of Watertown, a son, Vincenzo (Anna) Cusano of North Haven, and four grandchildren, Antonio and Christopher Cusano, and Elisa and Nicole Nave. She was predeceased by two sisters and six brothers. Emma's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, February 22nd from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. Her funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Saturday, Feburary 23rd at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamden.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2019
