Emma Jean Magee

Emma Jean Magee passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born Sept. 28, 1932 to Alexander Raymond Lemley and Hazel Huffman Lemley in Washington, PA.

She leaves behind two daughters, Debra Jean Rowell of Madison and Patricia Anne Carrado of Guilford. Three granddaughters, Charlene Marie Perry, Angela Jean Przeszlowski, Heather Jean Giroux, along with three grandsons, Nathan Adam Rowell, Benjamin Henry Rowell and Frederick Ronald Carrado. Also survived by two great-grandchildren, Oscar Levi Giroux and Zofia Grace Przeszlowski. Predeceased by her husband Ronald Spargo Magee and her bothers Charles and twin brothers Carl and, Edwin Lemley.

Emma served in the air force from Oct. 5, 1954 to Jan 5, 1956, soon thereafter she met her late husband Ronald Spargo Magee. She worked as a bank teller and credit card account clerk at First Bank in New haven and in later years worked for visiting nurse and companions and Homemakers. Emma was also heavily involved with the Church of Christ in Stony Creek, CT where she spent most of her life. She was also a strong Christian Woman and her life reflected that. She was a very active and involved person that wanted the best for whoever she met; and did her best to help. She was a die-hard Steelers and Red Sox's fan. She will be deeply missed.

Friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, Feb. 22 from 3 – 7 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. at Stony Creek Cngregational Church, 192 Thimble Island Rd., Branford. Burial will follow in Alder Brook Cemetery, Boston St., Guilford. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Stony Creek Congregational http://stonycreekchurchct.org/ or Scleroderma Foundation - National Office, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923; www.scleroderma.org/site/PageServer?pagename=donate_home#.XGxOJehKiUl

